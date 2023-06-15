Neighbors say it’s ‘beyond scary’ to return to public Gwinnett pool after gunfire shut it down

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County pool has reopened with a focus on safety after a shooting near a 14-year-old’s birthday party temporarily closed it last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the Briscoe Park pool re-opened on Monday, Snellville Police officers are expected to walk the pool area throughout the summer and look for suspicious behavior.

On June 2, a grandmother who provided her first name, Clorissa, was with her two grandchildren when she says she saw a teen pull out a gun near the pool and start shooting after a heated argument with other teens.

“They got into the circle by the pool, started fighting, and then just opened fire,” Clorissa told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.” It was beyond scary. I don’t even want to go to another park at all.”

It was around 6 o’clock at night when police say the shooting happened. It sent families scrambling for safety.

“I’m trying to carry two kids: a four-year-old and a five-year-old,” said Clorissa, who believes someone from the party was involved in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say a group of at least 50 teens were at the pool for a birthday party for a 14-year-old. An adult who was with the group denied anyone in the party’s responsibility for the shooting.

No victims have come forward to say they were shot.

“I sat there and watched all these children smoking marijuana, cussing each other out,” said the grandmother. “I don’t think the pool should have allowed that many people.”

The shooting shut down the Briscoe Park pool for all of last week GA wildlife officials ask public to watch for symptoms of fatal disease in deeras city officials reviewed safety procedures. Snellville Police vehicles will be parked by the pool throughout the summer as city officials say extra patrols will continue in the pool area as well.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Shaq to hold "Ride for unity" event in Henry County

©2022 Cox Media Group