Public pool reopens with increased police presence after gunfire shut it down in Gwinnett County

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A public pool in Snellville was set to reopen Saturday after it was shut down for more than a week after “disruptive behavior” that ended in gunfire last Friday.

The T.W. Briscoe Park Pool in Snellville will reopen with regular operating hours.

This time though, the pool will have an increased police presence, according to the City of Snellville.

This past week, Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with people arriving at the pool, only to be turned away.

“I was just going to hop in the pool, but I guess not. I didn’t know there were any gunshots fired over here,” park visitor Brendon Green said.

Brendon Green and his mom, Lucretia Green said they were bummed after learning they can’t swim at one of their favorite community pools. At least for now.

The move comes after what the city only referred to as guests acting unruly last weekend. A city spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the “disruptive behavior” led to several gunshots being fired.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

“This pool has been open for decades, we’ve never had an incident like this,” Snellville city manager Butch Sanders said.

The pool will be open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission costs $5 for ages 4-49 and $2 for ages 3 and under and 50 and over.

