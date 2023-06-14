‘I can’t go back to jail:’ Customer gets into heated argument with metro Firehouse Subs employees

CARROLLTON, Ga. — An argument between a customer and employees at a Carroll County Firehouse Subs led to two arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Friday afternoon, Carrollton officers were called to the Firehouse Subs on South Park Street in regard to a fightbetween employees and a customer.

As officers were on the way to the Firehouse Subs, dispatchers advised officers that a woman, later identified as Delmira Pryor had threatened people, thrown a drink inside the restaurant and left in a Gray Nissan.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, officers performed a traffic stop between the intersection of Central High Road and South Park Street.

Authorities said, the driver, Pryor immediately opened the door and jumped out of the car. Moments later, the passenger, identified as Jayciona Smith, began to cry uncontrollably.

TRENDING STORIES:

As officers began to ask Pryor questions about what occurred at Firehouse Subs, she allegedly began defensive and began to use ‘animated body language’.

Pryor told police she went inside the restaurant on her work break and grabbed a cup of ice and a drink. She said one of the employees told her she had to pay for the drink, and Pryor said she threw the cup in the trashcan.

She told officers that she missed the trashcan and the drink spilled on the floor. Authorities report that Pryor stated she began arguing with the employees because they were being “nasty” to her. She told officers that she cleaned up the drink, apologized to the employees, and left.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As Carrollton officers continued with the traffic stop, they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car. During the search, officers said they found marijuana, a gun, which was reported stolen out of Atlanta, a gallon-sized bag with suspected cocaine residue, 26 multi-colored pills, identified as ecstasy/MDMA, and a digital scale.

As officers continued to interview, Smith, she told police things like, “I don’t need this” and “I can’t go back to jail”.

The duo was arrested and charged with possession of ecstasy, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of marijuana.

The pair were both found not to have prior felony convictions, but Pryor was recently charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Pryor was also served with a notice of criminal trespass from Firehouse Subs.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Barber specializes in children with special needs, sensory issues

©2022 Cox Media Group