Damaging wind gusts, hail possible with severe storms, low risk of brief spin-up tornado

ATLANTA — Be weather aware on Wednesday as waves of strong to severe storms will move through the area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says all of north Georgia is under the risk of severe storms.

There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for most of the Channel 2 viewing area. It increases to Level 3 out of 5 further south, including Troup, Meriwether and Upson counties.

Deon says heavy rain is starting to move into the area along with storms that formed in Alabama. The storms are expected to move across Georgia within the next few hours.

Here’s what you need to know about the severe weather threat today.

Expect waves of scattered showers and storms; heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail is possible.

Deon says there is a low risk of brief spin-up tornadoes, particularly along the southern counties

More storms expected Thursday but severe risk moves south of the Channel 2 viewing area

