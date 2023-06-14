2 men wanted for shoplifting thousands of items from Gwinnett County REI, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are looking for two men who were seen on surveillance cameras stealing thousands worth of items from a Buford REI.

On May 31, the two men were seen entering the REI on Mall of Georgia Blvd. and walking around the store.

One of the men was seen putting a generator in a shopping cart, walking to an employee, and telling the employee he was returning the generator.

The employee told the man he would need the receipt before returning the item.

The man walked outside the store with the generator to a white vehicle.

The second man walked out of the store with a stolen belt and helped load the generator into a car before driving off.

One of the suspects had a beard, a checkered shirt and white or tan pants.

The other suspect with had a beard and mustache, a red checkered shirt, and a red Atlanta Hawks hat.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.StopCrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

