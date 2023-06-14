Dispute leads to deadly shooting at DeKalb gas station, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute at a DeKalb County gas station turned deadly on Tuesday night, according to police.

At 8:30 p.m., DeKalb officers arrived at the Citgo Gas Station on the 5000 block of Stone Mill Way in Tucker, finding a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said they believe the man was in an argument with someone prior to the shooting.

Officers did not release the man’s identity.

It is unclear if police have any suspects in this deadly shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

