Dispute leads to deadly shooting at DeKalb gas station, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute at a DeKalb County gas station turned deadly on Tuesday night, according to police.
At 8:30 p.m., DeKalb officers arrived at the Citgo Gas Station on the 5000 block of Stone Mill Way in Tucker, finding a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police said they believe the man was in an argument with someone prior to the shooting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers did not release the man’s identity.
It is unclear if police have any suspects in this deadly shooting.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hours-long standoff at Conyers hotel ends in arrest, police say
- At least 1 person dead after crash at busy Gwinnett County intersection
- Ga. mom left 1-year-old son locked in closet while she made DoorDash deliveries, deputies say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group