Former deputy accused of killing unborn child’s father was nearly fired for associating with him

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the former deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child was about to be fired for associating with him. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says Terrell Douglas was a convicted felon.

Former Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Jova’a Jackson says she and Douglas were dating until she broke up with him recently.

Jackson admitted she has made some bad decisions in a sheriff’s office video obtained by Channel 2′s Tom Jones where an investigator questioned her about her association with Douglas about a month before the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I acknowledge that my decisions were my decisions and I accept consequences come behind it,” she says in the May 12, 2023 video.

Jackson was reprimanded in 2019 for associating with Douglas, a convicted felon with a long criminal history, according to investigators.

She says they broke up, then resumed dating at the end of 2022.

“We linked up. Messed around and now I’m pregnant,” she told the investigator.

Jackson was then on the phone with Douglas when he was wounded in a drive-by in Albany in May. She was also in Albany and drove to the scene.

Officers say they found a gun in Douglas’ car. Jackson said she had no idea how he got it. The investigator reminded her that as a convicted felon Douglas was not allowed to possess a gun. She said she had no idea he had one.

Rockdale County investigated Jackson‚ once again, for associating with a felon. They realized Douglas was at her promotion ceremony. Investigators determined Jackson wasn’t truthful about when she and Douglas began dating again. Leaders say they planned to fire her. Jackson resigned in lieu of termination.

TRENDING STORIES:

On June 4, Dwight Robinson heard a loud noise at the Southlake Cove apartments just off Highway 54 near Jonesboro.

“Pop. This is close,” Robinson thought. “This is outdoors. This is right outside the house,” he said about the gunfire.

Police say Jackson stalked Douglas to the apartment and shot him near the front door.

In the interview with investigators about a month before the shooting, Jackson said she broke up with Douglas and he wasn’t returning her calls or texts. She said she didn’t know where he was. Police say she tracked him to the apartment and ended his life.

Robinson believes Jackson still wanted Douglas in her life.

“When you break somebody heart like that, you don’t know how really they feel. And it leads to stuff like this,” he said.

Police say Jackson turned herself in and handed over the murder weapon. She now faces malice murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and stalking.

Jackson said in the video that she was having a stressful pregnancy and her hormones were all over the place. She is locked up at the Clayton County Jail with no bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Former deputy accused of killing father of her unborn child

©2022 Cox Media Group