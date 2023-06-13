‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star arrested on assault charges following fight inside NYC hotel

ATLANTA — “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Ariane Davis has been arrested following a fight inside a New York City hotel Monday morning, the New York Post reports.

Davis apparently got into a fight with another woman inside the Moxy Times Square just before 5 a.m. Attorneys referred to the incident as a domestic dispute, the Post said.

The newspaper said the woman had scratches on her neck and sustained injuries to her hands but refused medical attention at the scene.

Davis was then taken into custody and was later arraigned on one count of attempted assault and one count of harassment, the Post said.

Prosecutor Stephan Millan told the newspaper that “the socialite made a statement to officers who arrived at the scene indicating her own guilt and that the cops ‘observed scratches on the victim’s neck.’”

Millan also said Davis and the victim has a relationship together and lived with each other.

“I’ve spoken to the victim, and she did state that she did not want a full temporary order of protection, that she is not in fear of her safety,” Millan told the Post. “However, given the relationship with the party, the fact that the defendant already confessed to hitting the complaining victim, that she did hit the complaining victim, the people are requesting a full temporary order of protection.”

Davis’ defense attorney Eric Sanders told The Post that he believes the charges in this case will be settled quickly.

“It’s an unfortunate incident to happen but hopefully it will be resolved by the next court date,” Sanders said.

