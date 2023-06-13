Crews battling fire at popular Mexican restaurant off Stone Mountain Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters are responding to an active fire at a popular Mexican restaurant.

The fire started at the Frontera Mexican restaurant off Stone Mountain Highway. Frontera has multiple locations spread throughout Gwinnett County.

We have a crew heading to the scene to get a better look at the damage. LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera shows heavy damage to the restaurant’s roof and multiple crews on the scene.

It is unclear what sparked the fire. Gwinnett fire department did not say if there were any injuries.

IN OTHER NEWS

Busy DeKalb County street to shut down for months as officials replace pipes

©2022 Cox Media Group