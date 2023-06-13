Atlanta named the #1 most barbecue-obsessed city in U.S. These restaurants helped win that title

ATLANTA — From brisket to pulled pork, to a nice rack of ribs, there’s no doubt that the South is one of the best places for some good barbecue.

And according to a new study by Bid-On-Equipment, a company that buys and sells used machinery, shows that Atlanta is the No. 1 among their list of “America’s Most BBQ Obsessed Cities.”

To determine their rankings, BOE said it “analyzed Google search volume of 2,121 search terms including ‘bbq near me,’ ‘bbq recipes,’ and ‘best barbecue near me’ over the period of February 2022 to February 2023.

Also among the top 5 were Kansas City, Tampa, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas, all in that order.

They also determined what the best barbecue restaurants were in each city.

“In Atlanta, Das BBQ is the number one spot. The counter-service restaurant has been filling bellies with brisket and pulled pork for more than two decades. Other finger-licking good BBQ restaurants are Pit Boss BBQ and Sweet Auburn BBQ.”

BOE said they “gathered the top 30 rated barbecue restaurants on Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Google and used Google search data to figure out which spots foodies are searching the most for in each respective city.”

And if Korean barbecue is your thing, Atlanta came in at No. 2 of the “Top 20 Cities for Korean BBQ in the U.S.”

To see the study for yourself and how other cities across the U.S. compared, CLICK HERE.

