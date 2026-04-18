Skydiver crashes into scoreboard before Va. Tech spring football game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — A skydiver had to be rescued from a scoreboard April 18 before a spring game at Virginia Tech.

ABC station WRIC reports the skydiver was scheduled to land on the field at Lane Stadium carrying an American flag. Instead, they had to be rescued.

The skydiver was stuck on the scoreboard for 30 minutes before they were rescued. The skydiving team is safe and OK.

It was the skydiving team’s third attempt to land on the field amid gusty winds, CNN affiliate WDBJ reports.

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