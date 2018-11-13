0 Neighbors worry Gwinnett mosque's planned expansion could lives'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A mosque in Gwinnett county is ready to build a huge new addition. But the battle to expand the building met opposition during a city council meeting.

Channel 2 Action News went to the Lilburn city council meeting Monday night where leaders heard from neighbors about the Dar-E Abbas mosque.

In its first phase of expansion, mosque leaders plan on adding a parking lot. they already have city approval. The entrance and exit will be along a two-lane hood road and that' concerns residents the most.

Neighbors said the extra traffic could keep them from getting help in an emergency.

“Say if we needed the police or the firemen, and traffics in the way, they couldn't get here,” said neighbor Donna Chapman.

In 2011, after a heated federal court fight that led to an agreement, Lilburn city leaders approved the mosque’s plans to build a 20,000-foot expansion and add the 178 spot parking lot and other amenities.

After years of fundraising, the mosque is now ready for phase one.

Channel 2’s Tony Thomas spoke with a spokesperson for the mosque who said the complaints are all about politics and "The mosque has been always considerate of the residents of Hood Road. We don't want any problems for anyone, especially our neighbors."

TRENDING STORIES:

Thomas emailed city leaders about the concerns and was told a study concluded the expansion of the mosque will have little impact on the day to day traffic during the peak hours.

“We are not saying don’t do it. We are just saying make sure everything is done right,” said neighbor Angel Alonso.

Lilburn's planning director said the city and county are compiling data once again and working with “private property owners” to possibly re-align the intersection and put in a light.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.