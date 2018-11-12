  • Man charged after police say he was driving nearly 120 mph

    By: Tony Thomas

    DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a driver put everyone at risk as he flew down a local road at 118 mph.

    Officers stopped him on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in a 45 mph zone. 

    Duluth police video shows the 2007 BMW pulling over around 9 p.m. as soon as the officer flipped on his lights.

    The driver was charged with speeding and reckless driving. 

