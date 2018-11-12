Man charged after police say he was driving nearly 120 mph

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a driver put everyone at risk as he flew down a local road at 118 mph.
Officers stopped him on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in a 45 mph zone.
The reason the driver said he was going to fast and what we uncovered about the driver’s record, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Duluth police video shows the 2007 BMW pulling over around 9 p.m. as soon as the officer flipped on his lights.
The driver was charged with speeding and reckless driving.
