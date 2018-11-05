Mother of 3 found shot to death in kitchen, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police are searching for clues after a mother of three was found shot in the head inside her home, police said.
Detectives said a man told them he found his fiancée, Denise Bukart-Haynes, in the kitchen of their home on Anna Court in Lawrenceville last Friday afternoon.
"I was just in shock. I immediately shook her, and then after the second shake, I was calling 911," the man, who did not want to be identified, said.
Police said the 49-year-old was dead. Investigators initially suspected no foul play, but they are now investigating the mysterious death as a homicide.
No suspect has been taken into custody at this time, according to police.
