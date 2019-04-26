Mold in ice machine, other violations lead to metro Checkers' failing inspection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A well-known franchise restaurant in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection.
Checkers on Tech Drive in Norcross got a score of 67 on April 24.
Violations included mold-like substance in the ice machine, a worker handling raw fish and then a french fry handle and scoop without washing hands and some food not held cold enough.
When Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge went to the Checkers she was told to contact the corporate office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Worker killed after being trapped in 16-foot-deep trench
- Teen reads emotional statement to man who held her against her will for year
- 13-year-old dies after being jumped by classmates while walking home from school
In an email statement, a spokesperson wrote:
“The health and safety of our restaurants is our top priority. Following the most recent health inspection at this franchised location, all items were immediately corrected.”
The Health Department let the Checkers management know that repeat violations could lead to a permit suspension.
The fast food restaurant will be reinspected within the next week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}