MISSING: Gwinnett police searching for man who needs medical care after recent stroke

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help to find a man who was reported missing on Sunday.

Allen Cosby Jr. was last seen at his home in Lilburn early this morning, but hasn’t been seen since then.

The department activated a Mattie’s Call for Cosby because the 38-year-old requires specific medical care after a recent stroke. Police say he also is known to shuffle when he walks.

Cosby is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.

Cosby was last wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts and gray slippers.

If you see Cosby or know where he is, detectives urge you to call GCPD at 770-513-5300.

