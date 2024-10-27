Gwinnett County

MISSING: Gwinnett police searching for man who needs medical care after recent stroke

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Missing man in Lilburn Allen Cosby Jr. was reported missing on October 27, 2024.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help to find a man who was reported missing on Sunday.

Allen Cosby Jr. was last seen at his home in Lilburn early this morning, but hasn’t been seen since then.

The department activated a Mattie’s Call for Cosby because the 38-year-old requires specific medical care after a recent stroke. Police say he also is known to shuffle when he walks.

Cosby is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.

Cosby was last wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts and gray slippers.

If you see Cosby or know where he is, detectives urge you to call GCPD at 770-513-5300.

