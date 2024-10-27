MISSING: Gwinnett police searching for man who needs medical care after recent stroke

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help to find a man who was reported missing on Sunday.
Allen Cosby Jr. was last seen at his home in Lilburn early this morning, but hasn’t been seen since then.
The department activated a Mattie’s Call for Cosby because the 38-year-old requires specific medical care after a recent stroke. Police say he also is known to shuffle when he walks.
Cosby is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.
Cosby was last wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts and gray slippers.
If you see Cosby or know where he is, detectives urge you to call GCPD at 770-513-5300.
