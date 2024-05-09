Migos great Quavo returns to his roots for Huncho Day, raises $50,000

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Grammy-nominated artist and Atlanta hip-hop legend Quavo came back to his hometown high school for host his annual Huncho Day.

Quavo, from the group Migos, went to school at Berkmar High School growing up. This year’s event featured a whole bunch of activities, “including a football combine, 7v7 football games, and a celebrity basketball game, raised $50,000 for The Rocket Foundation in support of gun violence prevention.”

“Quavo stays connected to our school,” Berkmar High School Principal Durrant Williams said. “He not only spends money here, he also spends time here. Quavo supports our students and wants to see them succeed. In addition, I applaud his efforts to address gun violence. He knows all too well about the impact it has on families.”

Quavo also recently announced he would be giving $100,000 to 10 community organizations across Atlanta in an effort to curb gun violence in the community here and beyond. The winners of those grants are expected to be announced next month.

Quavo founded the Rocket Foundation in 2022 after his nephew Takeoff was shot and killed.

