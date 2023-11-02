Migos launches Rocket Foundation, making it their mission to end gun violence

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked one year since Migos member and Gwinnett County native, Takeoff, was shot and killed.

Since his death, the other members of Migos have made it their mission to end gun violence in Atlanta and nationwide.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter was live in northeast Atlanta on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where he spoke with some members of The White House, who say Takeoff’s family reached out.

They’re teaming up with the vice president to stop senseless shootings.

“I miss him a lot and I love him he knows I love him,” said Quavo. His cousin and fellow bandmate, Quavo, posted a heartfelt message to fans on social media sharing just how hard this year has been without Takeoff.

“Sometimes I cry myself to sleep,” said Quavo.

But he is also turning that raw emotion into purpose.

Quavo was seen in Washington D.C. over the summer with Takeoff’s mother and sister to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris. Atlanta native Stephanie Young, the senior advisor to the vice president, helped set it up.

“There was a lot of raw emotion and grief,” said Young. “We’re really grateful that Quavo, in his own way, is advocating and using his voice.”

She said they left energized, speaking on the new bipartisan Safer Communities Act and the Rocket Foundation that Quavo launched in honor of Takeoff.

Their mission is to support community-based programs that are doing the work to prevent gun violence.

Hope Hustlers Atlanta was one of the programs selected. Leonard Dungee is the co-founder and he says they treat gun violence like “a disease.”

“We treat it like a disease...gun violence is a disease,” said Dungee. “The first step is to interrupt the transmission and the second step is to prevent the spread, the third step is to change social norms. It’s been unaddressed for so long that we’ve got to start somewhere and heal the community.”

Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested and charged for Takeoff’s murder and he is currently awaiting trial.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to his attorney Letitia Quinones who said, “Two African-American males were adversely affected that night. One who lost his life and one being wrongfully accused for it. My client was not the one who did it.”

