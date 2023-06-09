Takeoff’s mother seeking $1 million from Texas venue where Migos rapper was shot, killed

HOUSTON, Texas — Takeoff’s mother has filed a lawsuit against a Texas venue after the Migos rapper was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in November, according to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, attended a private party at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1 when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling.

In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Takeoff’s mother Titania Davenport is seeking damages for her son’s wrongful death, pain and suffering, funeral expenses and mental anguish for the family. At this time, Davenport and her son’s estate are seeking $1,000,000 in damages.

The lawsuit alleges that the 810 Billiards & Bowling’s owners knew the party would bring large crowds and celebrities would attend based on social media posts. It also claims the venue knew it would need extra security.

“Despite this knowledge, defendants negligently failed to provide proper and adequate security for the event.”

Houston police said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

An autopsy revealed that Takeoff was shot in the head and back and the medical examiner declared his death a homicide. Police later arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who has been indicted on a murder charge.

Takeoff’s death shocked the rap and hip-hop community. All three members of Migos all grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and went on to become rap superstars. Takeoff’s mother still lives in Georgia.

Since his death, Quavo and Offset have honored to him at memorial services, award shows and with other special tributes.

