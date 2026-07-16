Metro Atlanta county raising alarm about fake wire transfer requests

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Government says businesses and residents in the county were recently targeted in a national scam involving land development and wire transfer fraud.

According to county officials, the scam they’re warning about involves bad actors impersonating local planning and zoning departments to request payment for fees that do not exist.

The “requests targeting Gwinnett businesses and residents come via an official-looking email that copies a real employee’s name, title and email address,” the county said.

While the emails are designed to look like official county communications, they are not.

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Even if the emails include what looks like invoices or an approval letter for a development, the county said these documents are counterfeit and reminded residents the government will never request payment via money orders, wire transfers or suspicious links.

“Businesses and residents should not send a wire transfer, click on any links or provide payment or personal information,” the county said.

For real communications, Gwinnett County said it sends those out via GwinnettZIP.com.

Gwinnett County also said the scam, being national, has also led to other local incidents recently and said residents should be aware of “similar fraudulent requests across the country” and to report them to the correct agencies.

Anyone who needs to report a suspicious email requesting zoning application fees can contact Gwinnet Planning and Development at 678-518-6000.

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