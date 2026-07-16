Georgia man arrested after ‘repeated acts of cruelty’ lead to animal’s death

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks of investigation led to the arrest of a north Georgia man for animal cruelty severe enough to kill the animal.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, Wacho McCluney Sr., of Mountain City, was accused of aggravated animal cruelty in June, prompting an investigation.

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The sheriff’s office said over several weeks, deputies interviewed witnesses and worked with Rabun County animal Control to determine if there was enough evidence to establish probable cause for the animal’s death being a crime.

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On July 7, the sheriff’s office said it arrested McCluney and executed a search warrant at his home, recovering evidence and exhuming animal remains they believe are connected to the animal cruelty case.

The animal’s remains were taken to the University of Georgia Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory for a forensic examination, with final results pending.

McCluney was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under active investigation.

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