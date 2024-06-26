Metro Atlanta city sets 180-day moratorium on new developments downtown

AUBURN, Ga. — The Auburn Georgia City Council adopted a six-month moratorium for development in its downtown district as it looks to review and update its Downtown Overlay District ordinance.

Currently, Auburn officials said the Downtown Development Authority owns the former City Hall and Police Department buildings downtown, which are now vacant, and has been working on redevelopment plans for the buildings.

A city official told Channel 2 Action News that the newly adopted moratorium will allow city staff to update their plans for the Overlay District in order to prepare for new developments and redevelopment.

The Overlay District includes the historic commercial and residential area near the railroad track and Highway 8, according to city staff. Personnel are working to update the ordinance for a summer presentation.

A recent Livable Centers Initiative Study conducted by the Atlanta Regional Commission showed a portion of what city officials called a comprehensive development plan for the area to guide its overall development.

