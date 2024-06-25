Fundraising ad says former President Donald Trump was ‘tortured’ inside Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump claims he was tortured inside the Fulton County Jail as he was booked on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

At least that’s what a new fundraising ad says.

The ad, which is selling things with his now-infamous mug shot, says “I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail, and TOOK MY MUGSHOT. So guess what? I put it on a mug for the WHOLE WORLD TO SEE!”

On Aug. 24, 2023, Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail after negotiating his plea earlier that week.

In total, Trump was in and out of the Fulton County Jail in less than 15 minutes.

“The Secret Service was with him. We had a few individuals that were really stationed to make sure we were very fluid in what we did,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. “He did come in through the back. So his motorcade came in, he ultimately came out, very intentional about making sure we had the right people in place to both take the mugshot and complete the fingerprint and background as we do everyone else. He was then escorted back to the actual motorcade where his bonding paperwork was brought to him. He didn’t have to languish here.”

“Did he actually say anything?” Winne asked.

“Not much. I’ve said very presidential, very stoic, but in a space that you have to feel for the magnitude of the conversation, so ultimately it was a very short conversation and all business,” Labat said.

As soon as he was booked in the jail, Trump jumped on the opportunity to fundraise using his mugshot.

RELATED NEWS:

This current ad is charging $47 for a mug with Trump’s mugshot on it.

The case against Trump here in Georgia is currently on hold as the Georgia Appeals Court looks at the ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case after it was brought to light that she had a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor on the case.

The appeals court is expected to hear arguments over the ruling on Oct. 4.

Last month, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in a hush-money scheme to keep porn star Stormy Daniels from talking about their affair.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention.

Trump and President Joe Biden will be in Atlanta on Thursday for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle.

