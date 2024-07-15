Metro Atlanta campaign events postponed following assassination attempt of former President Trump

NORCROSS — Biden-Harris campaign leaders have postponed events in Metro Atlanta in response to the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Dough Emhoff, was scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion on healthcare costs in Norcross Monday. After, he was set to deliver remarks at a campaign event.

Georgia campaign leaders said that will be rescheduled as well as an event that was supposed to happen Sunday in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Democratic Party was going to hold an opening ceremony at their new Biden-Harris campaign office building.

Leaders have not set new dates for the events.

However, they said campaign events in Georgia will resume on Tuesday.

Georgia’s GOP Chairman Sen. Josh McKoon said Trump campaign events will resume here after the Republican National Convention.

