Memorial Day parade in metro Atlanta city honors dedication of service members for 32nd year

DACULA, Ga. — For many in Dacula, Memorial Day is about far more than a holiday weekend — it’s a day dedicated to remembering the men and women who gave their lives in service to this country.

Spectators began gathering hours before the 32nd annual parade, setting up chairs and claiming spots along the route.

Flags waved as cars, floats, and horses moved through the streets of downtown Dacula for a Memorial Day tradition now more than three decades strong.

This year’s theme, “Operation: Remember,” served as a reminder of the holiday’s true purpose—honoring those who never made it home.

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At 95 years old, World War II veteran Charlie Wilson led the parade as Grand Marshal, drawing applause from crowds lining the route.

“I volunteered when I was 15 years old. I lied about my age… I’m proud I did it because it made a man out of me,” Wilson said.

For many in the crowd, the parade was personal. Some wore hats and shirts honoring military branches or loved ones who served, while more than 250 people marched carrying signs honoring fallen veterans.

Organizers say the goal of “Operation: Remember” is to pass the meaning of Memorial Day on to younger generations, ensuring the sacrifices of service members are never forgotten.

They add the event has continued to grow over the years, averaging about 90 participants annually and drawing more than 10,000 spectators each year.

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