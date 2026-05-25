Memorial Day 2026: Events to honor and remember our fallen heroes in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — On Monday, people in Georgia and across the country will be remember our fallen heroes.

There are a number of Memorial Day events planned around the metro Atlanta area today. Here is how you can pay tribute to those who have died serving and protecting our country.

(Note: Some events may be moved indoors due to weather. Check your city’s website before the event starts for the latest)

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ACWORTH

The City of Acworth will holds its Memorial Day ceremony at 10:00 a.m. in Cauble Park at Patriots Point.

Veterans and current servicemen will pay tribute to the men and women who have fought and died for our country.

The city will also have engraved pavers dedicated to those who have served in the armed forces.

ALPHARETTA

Alpharetta’s Memorial Day Tribute beings at 9 a.m. and runs through 10:15 a.m. at Alpharetta City Hall, located at 2 Park Plaza. The event is free to attend.

An invocation will open the program at 9 a.m., followed by the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a keynote address by veteran Tommy Clack. The program will end with “Taps.”

The Alpharetta Symphony will hold a tribute to America concert at Brooke Street Park at 7:30 p.m.

DACULA

The 32nd Dacula Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. with the theme “Operation: Remember.” World War II veteran Charlie Wilson, who served in the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division will be the grand marshal.

The parade will begin at Hebron Baptist Church, 202 Hebron Church Road, and proceed up Hebron Church Road towards Dacula High School, continue on Second Ave., turn left on Wilson Street, turn left on Dacula Road and continue back to Hebron Baptist Church.

DUNWOODY

The City of Dunwoody will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation hosts the ceremony with support from the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs VFW Post 10822 and Dunwoody Woman’s Club.

Dunwoody City Council Member and U.S. Air Force Veteran Catherine Lautenbacher will serve as the keynote speaker for this year’s ceremony.

The event has been moved from Brooks Run Park to inside City Hall.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Gwinnett County officials will honor fallen military and public service heroes during its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will be held indoors in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium. U.S. Army veteran and Duluth City Councilmember Marline Thomas will deliver the keynote address during the ceremony.

The county will also induct two fallen officers into the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial: Gwinnett County Police Officer Pradeep Tamang, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, and DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, a Peachtree Ridge graduate and officer killed in the CDC shooting.

Gwinnett County will also live stream the event on its Facebook page.

MCDONOUGH

The City of McDonough will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Wall of Honor at Heritage Park. The city will also offer tours of the Jim Joyce Veterans Museum after the ceremony.

MILTON

Milton’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Retired 1st Lt. Ginny Dornheggen, an Army combat nurse in Vietnam and recent inductee into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame, will be the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will now happen inside City Hall because of weather. The city will live stream the event here for those who can’t make it.

NORCROSS

The City of Norcross will hold its Memorial Day tribute at Thrasher Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program will feature special guest speakers and an honorary performance.

POWDER SPRINGS

The City of Powder Springs and American Legion Post 294 will gather at 12 p.m. for its Memorial Day ceremony.

The event will take place in front of the Powder Springs Library.

ROSWELL

The City of Roswell in collaboration with the Roswell Rotary Club presents the 27th annual Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Roswell City Hall, located at 38 Hill Street.

The program will feature a guest speaker, retired United States Army Lt. Colonel Cary S. King of Atlanta, as well as displays and patriotic music provided by the Roswell New Horizons Band.

The military ceremony will include the presentation of colors, Honor Guard, the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, a Prison of War/MIA tribute, and the solemn laying of the wreath.

After the ceremony, attendees can enjoy a BBQ lunch. Tickets for the BBQ lunch can be purchased there at the ceremony.

SMYRNA

You can join the Smyrna Community for a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9:30 am at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in downtown Smyrna. The memorial is located at 2800 King Street SE.

SUGAR HILL

The City of Sugar Hill will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial on West Broad Street.

The city will live stream the event for those unable to attend. You can watch it on the city’s Facebook page.

WOODSTOCK

The City of Woodstock will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater.

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