Man robbed Gwinnett convenience store, knocked employee unconscious

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance camera attacking a convenience store employee and then robbing the store.

Back on May 23, a man entered the Lucky Lotto Food Plus on Jimmy Carter Blvd. near Lawrenceville Hwy. in unincorporated Norcross.

The suspect ordered the employee to lock the door and then struck them multiple times with a stun gun, according to Gwinnett police.

Police said the man took $1,000 from the register before running away toward Lilburn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the armed robbery, the employee was kicked in the head and lost consciousness, according to police.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is working to learn more about this armed robbery for Channel 2 Action News.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

These Georgians among the wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes

©2024 Cox Media Group