Man killed in driveway in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting on Horizon Parkway in Buford.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is talking to investigators, who said the victim was found dead in a driveway.
Hear from neighbors at 7:30. We’re still here on the scene where a 27-year-old was shot and killed this morning off Horizon Parkway in Buford. It appears as though the victim’s loved ones are now on scene. pic.twitter.com/MpQGhehxD3— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) May 6, 2018
The victim's wife told Jennings that her husband Nathan Jones, 27, was the person killed.
Police said they do not know whether the shooter ran or drove away from the scene.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}