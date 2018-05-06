  • Man killed in driveway in Gwinnett County

    By: Christian Jennings

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting on Horizon Parkway in Buford. 

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings is talking to investigators, who said the victim was found dead in a driveway.

    The victim's wife told Jennings that her husband Nathan Jones, 27, was the person killed.

    Police said they do not know whether the shooter ran or drove away from the scene.

