Man injured, woman arrested for road rage shooting with toddler in back seat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is accused of shooting a man during a road rage incident.

She had a baby in her back seat at the time of the shooting.

The victim said she started shooting out of nowhere.

Belmin Salkanovic said he was heading to the gym last Thursday night in Lawrenceville when he saw an erratic driver behind him and seconds later a bullet hit his leg and he was trying to stop his car from crashing into another car.

“It’s crazy how things can change just like that in a second,” Salkanovic told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

A second bullet entered his car and went through the passenger seat.

Thankfully, no one was sitting there.

“They would have been paralyzed from the chest down,” Salkanovic said.

Police arrested Yaqarah Bennett the day after the shooting.

Police said Bennett had a toddler in the back seat when she fired the shots.

“I see this woman acting crazy, honking at people. Then she gets behind me, then I’m like ‘let me switch over to another lane, switch over.’ She’s still behind me,” Salkanovic said.

He said all he did was try to avoid her and ended up dodging bullets.

“We get to the light now, she’s screaming and yelling, and by the time we’re leaving Lawrenceville, she’s shooting up everybody and my car gets hit twice.

He’s thankful the injury wasn’t worse but said the senseless shooting never should have happened.

“Now you have a kid that’s going to suffer the most because of this,” Salkanovic said.

Bennett remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

She also faces child cruelty charges.

