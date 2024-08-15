Man found hiding in Gwinnett home after murdering roommate

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County murder suspect was arrested in Gwinnett County on Thursday after he was found hiding in a home.

Caleb Nicholi Lincoln was found at a home on Back Creek Chase and arrested after a massive sheriff’s office response in the neighborhood.

Photos and videos shared with Channel 2 Action News show dozens of deputies surrounding the house in the neighborhood.

Lincoln had active warrants in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. But his most serious charge of murder stems from a July 7 shooting on Woodcrest Walk.

DeKalb police officers found a 25-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, dead from several gunshot wounds inside the home. Lincoln and the victim were roommates and had gotten into an argument.

In Gwinnett County, he was wanted on four counts of failure to appear, aggravated assault on a law enforcement office, obstruction and fleeing and attempting to elude.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder and two counts of identity fraud.

