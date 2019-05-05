  • 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

    Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen gunshots were reported at the Prescott Apartments on Centerview Drive in Duluth shortly before midnight.

    When officers arrived, they found two men shot behind the apartments. One of the men died at the hospital Sunday morning.

