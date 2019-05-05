1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.
Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen gunshots were reported at the Prescott Apartments on Centerview Drive in Duluth shortly before midnight.
When officers arrived, they found two men shot behind the apartments. One of the men died at the hospital Sunday morning.
TODAY AY NOON: We're working to learn what led up to the shooting, plus you'll hear from neighbors who heard the gunshots.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent us of all the police cars inside Prescott Apartments in Duluth. Police say 2 men were shot and one died at the hospital. Witnesses tell me they heard loud screams. At noon, what makes this shooting so terrifying for families that live here. pic.twitter.com/gMVwKr55gd— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 5, 2019
Heading to breaking news in Gwinnett County where a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex. Will have an update at Noon.— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 5, 2019
