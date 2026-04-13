Man charged in hit-and-run that left motorcycle rider critically injured in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that left a motorcycle rider with serious injuries.

The crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. April 10 involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Longlake Drive in Duluth.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Duluth police said that camera footage from the department’s Real-Time Crime Center provided the key to revealing the suspect’s identity.

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The department’s Accident Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Investigations teams responded to the scene to help investigate.

At the same time, the PD’s Real-Time Crime Center identified and tracked the suspect vehicle to a nearby apartment complex by reviewing the city’s camera footage.

The vehicle, a Honda Civic, was found at the complex and impounded for forensic processing. At the complex, the suspect approached officers and was taken into custody.

Patrick Rudolph, 34, was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He was taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

Duluth PD says the investigation is still active, and more charges could be filed.

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