Atlanta’s Offset hits stage just days after being shot by another rapper

ATLANTA — Just days after being released from a hospital after he was shot, Atlanta rapper Offset was back on stage.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, suffered a non-life-threatening injury outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida last week.

In a post on his Instagram account, Offset is seen being brought out onto the stage during a concert over the weekend, with the caption “REAL LOVE.”

He then gets out of the wheelchair and begins performing.

Last week, Offset released a statement thanking his supporters, as well as making a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good...but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music...realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses,” he wrote on social media. “Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

Rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested and charged in the shooting.

Merritt faces charges of disorderly conduct and driving without a license.

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According to reports, Lil Tjay, 24, and Offset, 34, were together at the casino. However, Lil Tjay’s attorney stressed that his client has not been charged in the shooting.

Seminole police said Lil Tjay and another person were detained, and Lil Tjay was later placed under arrest. They said the second individual has not been charged.

Cephus grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, alongside his fellow Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff.

In November 2022, Takeoff was shot and killed outside of a Houston, Texas bowling alley.

Cephus shares three children with rapper Cardi B, who filed for divorce from him in 2024. He is also the father of three other children.

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