Man accused of stealing packages, forging checks in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A U.S. Postal Service drop box in Gwinnett County keeps turning up empty but police said a package thief isn't breaking in.
Surveillance video captures the suspect in action on Berkley Road in Duluth last month.
In the video, the suspect is seen getting out of the passenger side door and what looks like an opened package wrapper falls out of the car.
In another part of the video, the suspect is seen unlocking the mail box with a key.
“In checking with the Postal Service, he is not an employee, they don't recognize him - somehow this person has gotten a key,” said Wilbert Rundles with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
This video shows him back again another night.
Police believe he had official USPS bins in the trunk of his car.
One of the stolen packages had someone's business checks inside. Police said the checks were altered, forged and cashed for a few thousand dollars.
Authorities are working to see if other mailboxes in the area have been targeted.
