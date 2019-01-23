  • WARNING: Man suspects fake cop tried to pull him over on I-75

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News obtained dashcam video that shows someone a man fears is a police impersonator making an odd attempt to pull him over on Interstate 75.

    It happened Sunday as the man, who only wanted to be identified as Dan, was headed home.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson showed the video to Atlanta police, and Atlanta Police Department officials said the partial license plate seen in the video does not match any of their vehicles.

    "Three things didn't add up: the civilian plate, him pulling in front of me and the bogus lights," Dan said.

