Traffic stop at DeKalb gas station leads to officer-involved shooting

    By: Michael Seiden

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County. 

    It happened in the 2400 block of Candler Road in Decatur on Tuesday evening.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden arrived at the scene and noticed a heavy police presence at the Chevron gas station.

    DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 8:35 p.m. on a BMW when one of the three people inside the car jumped out and ran behind the gas station and jumped a fence.

    Conroy said the officers followed and, moments later, the man who the officer was chasing fired at least one shot at him. The chief told Channel 2 Action News the man missed and the officer returned fire, striking the suspect several times.

    The man is in critical condition and the two other people who were in the car were detained for questioning.

