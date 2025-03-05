Man accused of breaking into Duluth building

DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a Duluth building.

Recently, Duluth Ofc. Van Buren was patrolling an area when he noticed suspicious activity at a previously reported burglary site.

Duluth officials said Buren found an open door at the building and spotted the suspect leaving the building.

Authorities said despite a language barrier, Buren was able to figure out what was going on and detain the suspect.

DPD officers searched and found burglary tools and stolen copper wire, confirming the suspect’s intent.

The suspect later admitted to going inside the building to steal materials. He was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

His age and identity were not released.

“This arrest highlights the dedication and vigilance of our officers in keeping Duluth safe. Great job, Officer Van Buren,” the department wrote.

