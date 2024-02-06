Man, 81, charged with killing wife inside room at assisted living center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has been charged with killing his wife inside their room at an assisted living center in Gwinnett County.

It happened at the Linwood Estates Gracious Retirement Living on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

Paramedics first arrived at the facility around 10 a.m. but very quickly they suspected this could be a case of foul play after an elderly woman was found dead in a room.

“Once they arrived on scene, they discovered the deceased body of one elderly female inside one of the rooms. The other person who occupies the room, a male figure, he was detained at that time and because of the suspicious circumstance of the female’s death investigators were called,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Police have identified the suspect as Richard Hayden, 81, and the victim as his wife, Grace Hayden, 71.

Her cause of death is under investigation, as well as the circumstances leading up to her death.

“Any motive now is unclear at this time our investigators are trying to determine what actually happened here,” Madiedo said.

One resident of the facility, who didn’t wish to be identified, said management has said little about what happened, only that police arrived to do a survey.

She said the resident’s suspicious death is upsetting.

“It makes me a little nervous about that. Feeling kind of threatened about that,” the resident said.

Regan contacted the facility for a comment about what happened, but so far hasn’t heard back.

