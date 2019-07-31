Major traffic shift to impact thousands of Gwinnett County drivers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a major traffic shift today in a spot that thousands of you drive through every day.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at the intersection of Highway 78 and 124 in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning as crews wrapped up their work.
The new configuration opens for the first time this morning.
It’s designed to increase the number of cars that can move through the intersection. It makes the drive more efficient and should save drivers time, especially at peak times like the morning rush hour when cars used to get backed up in long lines to turn left.
ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS THIS MORNING: We're taking you through the major new traffic design
New Diverted Left Turn intersection of Main Street and Scenic Hwy in Snellvilke just opened to first traffic...new pattern for drivers! #ATLtraffic @MarkArum @WSBTraffic pic.twitter.com/QA863uaBTo— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 31, 2019
