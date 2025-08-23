Lego fans flock to fan event in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — Lego fans from around the world are flocking to Duluth this weekend for the Brick Fan Event.

Hundreds of creations from master Lego builders are being showcased at the Gas South Convention Center.

The fan event features celebrity guests and lots of hands-on activities.

It continues on Sunday. Tickets start at $20.20.

