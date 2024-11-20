Lawrenceville continuing to see record growth, expecting more in 2025

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County City is seeing record growth and they’re set to open everything from a new hotel to a new homeless center in 2025.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with city officials on Wednesday who discussed new projects around town.

Angel Jackson is opening up some of the last boxes before she opens the doors next month at I Get Juiced in downtown Lawrenceville.

“We’re excited to be here for folks who want something healthy,” Jackson said.

When the vegan juice bar opens on December 7, it will be one of the city’s newest businesses. Jackson says she’s expanding in downtown Lawrenceville at the right time.

“There’s a lot of growth happening also,” she said.

Just across the street, the city approved $40 million dollars in city-issued bonds to pay for a signature hotel called The Lawrence.

The 120-room Hilton Tapestry Hotel has been in the works for a decade, but construction is set to begin in January.

“It’s a missing piece for the transformation,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said.

He says the hotel is one of several projects set to be completed as early as next year. A housing center for homeless men is also set to open in April of next year with the help of nearly $1 million in federal dollars.

“We’re trying to cover the wide spectrum; executive housing all the way to folks that are homeless who need help,” Warbington said.

Warbington says they’ve gone into camps to find solutions to address homelessness.

Northside Hospital’s new 15-story tower is set to open next year too.

Nearly 70 units of executive housing is planned for Lawrenceville with the hope of enticing new employees at the hospital to live in the city where they work.

“We expect 2025 to be a big year,” Warbington said.

Many of these projects have been in the works for years but officials told Johnson that the hope is they can all open in 2025.

