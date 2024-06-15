‘Late for work:’ Teen caught going 87 MPH in a 45 MPH zone in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager got three tickets after being caught going nearly twice the speed limit on Saturday.
Police say an 18-year-old “decided to turn Pleasant Hill Road into a raceway.”
They said the teen was clocked going 87 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.
The driver told police that he or she was late for work.
“But now they’re even later, with three tickets as a reminder,” Duluth police said.
