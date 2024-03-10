Jury takes less than an hour to issue life sentence for 2021 murder of Gwinnett County man

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — It took a Gwinnett County jury less than an hour to sentence a man they convicted of murder.

In 2021, Gwinnett County officials said O’Shane Scott, 30, was in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Crossing Way in Lilburn. Scott was about to leave with his girlfriend when Karre Rivers,25, showed up.

The two men went back to the apartment, and Scott came out to ask his girlfriend for the keys.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said moments after Scott left, she heard the “pop” of gunfire coming from her home.

Authorities said as she rushed to the apartment, she passed Rivers, who reportedly hurried by with both his hands shoved into his pockets.

She found Scott with several gunshot wounds and called the police. Scott died from his injuries.

The DA’s office said multiple witnesses testified to seeing Rivers leaving the apartment. When police arrested him, Rivers reportedly told investigators he found Scott bleeding out and said someone named “Bino” shot him.

He later told police that words were exchanged, and he punched Scott in the face, after which a fight occurred with Scott grabbing him. Rivers also told investigators that Scott had a gun, so he pulled out his gun and opened fire.

One of Rivers’ shots disabled Scott’s gun as other shots hit him. Rivers told authorities after the shooting he put Scott’s gun back in his hand and got rid of the gun he used in another state.

On Friday, in less than an hour, a Gwinnett County jury found Rivers guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“Gun violence is never a way to resolve a dispute,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This incident didn’t have to end in Mr. Scott’s death. This conviction is a sign that would-be shooters should think twice before reaching for a deadly weapon.”

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

