Mattie’s Call issued for 92-year-old woman missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 92-year-old woman who is the subject of a Mattie’s Call was last seen a week ago, DeKalb County police said.

June Warhurst was last seen 6:33 a.m. on June 14 leaving the 2300 block of Suncrest Lane.

Warhurst is described as 5-foot-7, 120 pounds. It’s not known what she was wearing.

She was driving a 2020 white Nissan Rogue, license plate JUNE G.

DeKalb County asks anyone who sees her to call (770) 724-7710.

2020 white Nissan Rogue A 2020 white Nissan Rogue, June Warhurst's vehicle. (Source: DeKalb County PD)

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