1 man shot at Atlanta park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in the vicinity of a park in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta Sunday night.

A man was shot at 616 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NE.

A Channel 2 photographer captured crime scene tape at Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City.

Police didn’t disclose the condition of the victim, nor did they reveal if suspects were at large.

This is a developing story.

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