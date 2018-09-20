Hundreds auditioning for American Idol today

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of American Idol hopefuls gathered at the Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett Thursday to compete for a golden ticket.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is live at the auditions, where singers are lining up for their chance to shine all day long.
Ladies and gentlemen...Zach Davis!— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 20, 2018
He's from Arkansas and is here in Atlanta for his CALL BACK @AmericanIdol audition.
Wish him luck! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JC5Glq5tSx
We'll have all the sights and sounds from Idol auditions for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Newly-released dramatic video: Man kills 2 deputies, returns with assault rifle
- Motive unknown in deadly Wisconsin office shooting
- Parent claims bus driver forced students to stand on moving bus because they're white
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}