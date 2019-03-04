High school student being treated for tuberculosis in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A high school student is being treated for tuberculosis in Gwinnett County.
According to the Gwinnett County School District, parents were notified of the child's diagnosis Friday.
The Gwinnett County Health Department notified the school district that a Discovery High School student has been diagnosed with and is currently being treated for tuberculosis.
"Our school is helping the Gwinnett County Health Department as they determine which students and faculty may have been in close and continuous contact with this student and therefore possibly exposed to tuberculosis. These identified individuals will need to have a TB skin test. This test, administered by health officials, will be done free-of-charge at the school," the district said.
The Gwinnett County Health Department emphasized that tuberculosis is hard to spread to others.
Last week, two cases of tuberculosis were confirmed in Floyd County.
