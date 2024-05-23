Have something you want to sell online? Duluth police offering safe space to meet up

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department is offering up space in the police station’s parking lot to help buyers and sellers meet safely for online transactions.

According to DPD, the spot outside the police parking lot is being mad available to help if you’re buying or selling something on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or any other online tool, but don’t quite feel comfortable meeting someone at their house or having them come to you.

Now, there’s a sign marking the location for making the transaction at the Duluth Police Department as a way for you to “make your transaction smoother and safer.”

Police said their parking lots are under video surveillance and that in addition to the lot, buyers and sellers can come inside and use the police station lobby, which is also monitored with surveillance cameras.

If you still don’t feel safe doing a transaction at the parking lot or in the lobby, Duluth police say you can call and request and officer to be on standby at the department for the transaction, just in case. For help, contact Duluth police at 770-476-4151.

The police department is located at 3276 Buford Highway in Duluth.

