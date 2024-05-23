2 Atlanta officers moving into new homes in same neighborhoods they patrol

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Foundation cut the ribbons on homes built for their Secure Neighborhoods Program on Wednesday.

The homes will be given to two police officers and military veterans as part of the program, which is aimed at improving safety and security in Atlanta neighborhoods.

According to APF, the program provides “unique and affordable pathways to in-city residency” for participating Atlanta Police Department officers, while also allowing APD officers to serve as neighborhood ambassadors.

At the event, Mayor Andre Dickens spoke about how the program would help officers keep Atlanta safe.

“Residents will feel empowered that they’ve got officers and recruits living in their neighborhoods, keeping them safe,” Dickens said.

APF said this gives officers living in neighborhoods the ability to focus on crime deterrence, community engagement and relationship building with everyday Atlanta citizens.

“By fostering neighborly engagement between officers and community members, the Secure Neighborhoods Program strengthens bonds and improves both community safety and department culture,” APF said in a statement.

