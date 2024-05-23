Athens teacher awarded $10,00 technology grant from Rack Room Shoes

ATHENS, Ga. — As part of the Rack Room Shoes Gives 2024 Teacher of the Year award, an Athens school teacher got thousands of dollars from the shoe company for a new technology grant.

The $10,000 grant was awarded to St. Joseph Catholic Parish School teacher Glorian Cardona, one of five teachers chosen as part of the Rack Room Teacher of the Year program.

According to a release by Rack Room Shoes, Cardona won the technology grant for her school, plus a $500 gift card to the store.

In materials about the award winners, Rack Room Shoes showed that Cardona was nominated by the parents of one of her kindergarten students after she took the time to help their 6-year-old catch up in class following a dyslexia and attention deficit disorder diagnosis.

“We pushed forward to 1st grade and Mrs. Cardona has been a godsend as a teacher,” the parents wrote in their nomination. “She focuses on each child’s strengths and weaknesses to make sure they succeed. Our son is now a top speller and can read.”

The parents said that without Cardona, their son would have failed in class and called her a hero.

On Thursday, Cardona, school officials, and members of the school district will hold an assembly and check presentation for Cardona at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish School in Athens.

Cardona was the only teacher awarded in Georgia. A full list of the Teacher of the Year winners can be found online.

